Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate average took on 13 basis points Friday, ending the week at 5.12%. That's almost a full one-point gain in three weeks, and takes the average to its highest territory since November 2018.

Rates on 15-year loans rose even more, adding 17 basis points Friday. At 4.24%, the 15-year average is in its priciest territory since December 2018.



Jumbo 30-year rates climbed boldly as well. Bumping up by 12 basis points, the average is now 4,60%. Though still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, the Jumbo average is in its highest range since June 2020.

All three averages have rocketed higher over the last seven months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 2.12 percentage points more expensive than the August low point, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 2.03 and 1.54, respectively.

Refinance rates moved similarly Friday, with the 30-year refi average jumping 15 points, the 15-year average ascending 19 points, and Jumbo 30-year rates climbing 13 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 13 points more expensive than new purchase loans.