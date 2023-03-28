Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 28, 2023: Rates Rise

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average rose 22 basis points on Monday, erasing much of the previous two-day's drop of 35 points. Now averaging 6.79%, 30-year rates are still cheaper than the 20-year peak of 7.58% experienced last October but considerable higher five-month low of 6.11% from last month.

Rates on 15-year loans also jumped on Monday, moving 18 basis points from it's 5.75% level on Friday to 5.93%. The 15-year average is moving back in the region its high of 7.03% seen in October and a full 70 basis points above its 5.23% low reading in the first days of February.

Once again, the Jumbo 30-year average was flat, holding at 5.77% for a fourth consecutive day. Jumbo 30-year rates are currently half a percent cheaper than October's 12-year high average of 6.27%.

Monday's refinancing rates moved upward in similar increments with new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average also climbed 22 basis points, while the 15-year refi average jumped even more by 28 points. Jumbo 30-year refi rates continued to remain flat for a fourth day. The cost to refinance for 30 years remains 35 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.