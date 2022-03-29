National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages gained another 12 points Monday, raising the average almost three-tenths of a point over the last three days. Averaging 5.13%, 30-year rates have climbed more than a full point in the past three weeks, and are sitting in their highest territory since November 2018.

The 15-year average has also ascended dramatically, but on Monday took a breather and remained flat. Rates on 15-year mortgages had jumped to a 4.24% average Friday, which is its priciest level since December 2018.



Jumbo 30-year rates also held steady Monday, after bumping up 12 basis points to 4.60% on Friday. Though still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, the Jumbo average is in its highest range since June 2020.

All three averages have skyrocketed over the last seven months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 2.24 percentage points more expensive than the August low point, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 2.03 and 1.54, respectively.

Refinance rates moved fairly similarly Monday, with the 30-year refi average jumping 11 points, the 15-year average shedding a minor two points, and Jumbo 30-year rates remaining flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 11 points more expensive than new purchase loans.