Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 29, 2023: Rates Edge Up

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage average remained virtually unchanged on Tuesday, only edging up a single point. At 6.80%, the 30-year rate is still considerably lower than the 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October 2022 but it has risen considerably since February when the rate was as low as 6.11%.

Rates on 15-year fixed rate loans edged up moderately yesterday, increasing another 9 basis points. The 15-year average has tacked on 27 basis points this week and stands at a full 79 basis points above its 5.23% low point last month.

Once again, the Jumbo 30-year average was unchanged, remaining at 5.77% for a fifth consecutive day and half a percent cheaper than October's 12-year high average of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates changed in moderate amounts Tuesday, though in different directions, with 30-year fixed refi rates dropping 6 basis points and 15-year refi rates moving up by the same amount. Jumbo 30-year refi rates remained unchanged for a fifth day. The cost to refinance for 30 years stands at 28 basis points more expensive relative to new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.