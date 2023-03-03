Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 3, 2023: Rates surge

With another big spike Thursday, rates on 30-year mortgages have climbed a quarter point in two days, after rising substantially through most of February as well. The flagship average is now at its highest level since early November.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|7.30%
|7.59%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.07%
|7.35%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.15%
|6.15%
|15-Year Fixed
|6.54%
|6.77%
|5/6 ARM
|7.15%
|7.31%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Thursday saw 30-year rates jump again, adding 14 basis points to notch a 7.30% average. That's a surge of 31 basis points across the last three days, as well as an ascent of 1.19% since sinking to a five-month low of 6.11% just four weeks ago. The 30-year average is now at its most expensive mark in almost four months, and is just 28 basis points below the 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October.
The 15-year average also rose 14 basis points Thursday, landing at 6.54%. Like 30-year rates, that marks the average's highest point since November 9, and is less than a half percentage point under October's 15-year high of 7.03%.
Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile held steady for a second day Thursday. Marking time at 6.15%, the Jumbo 30-year average too is at its highest level since early November, and compared to October's 12-year high of 6.27%, is only an eighth of a point lower.
Refinancing rates moved a little less dramatically than new purchase rates Thursday for 30-year and 15-year loans, with the 30-year refi average adding just five basis points and the 15-year refi average, seven points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the Jumbo 30-year refi average marked time for a second day. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 29 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.30%
|+0.14
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.07%
|-0.02
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|6.97%
|No Change
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.15%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.17%
|+0.19
|15-Year Fixed
|6.54%
|+0.14
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.49%
|+0.08
|10/6 ARM
|7.16%
|+0.11
|7/6 ARM
|7.06%
|+0.12
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.21%
|+0.13
|5/6 ARM
|7.15%
|+0.06
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.19%
|+0.13
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.59%
|+0.05
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.35%
|-0.01
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.42%
|-0.06
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.15%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|7.65%
|+0.32
|15-Year Fixed
|6.77%
|+0.07
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.39%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|6.73%
|+0.08
|10/6 ARM
|7.51%
|+0.14
|7/6 ARM
|7.28%
|+0.06
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.31%
|+0.12
|5/6 ARM
|7.31%
|+0.17
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.19%
|+0.13
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors had kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy (and not the more publicized federal funds rate) is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting last November, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The Fed's rate and policy committee, called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meets every six to eight weeks. Their next scheduled meeting will conclude March 22.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.