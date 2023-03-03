Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 3, 2023: Rates surge

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thursday saw 30-year rates jump again, adding 14 basis points to notch a 7.30% average. That's a surge of 31 basis points across the last three days, as well as an ascent of 1.19% since sinking to a five-month low of 6.11% just four weeks ago. The 30-year average is now at its most expensive mark in almost four months, and is just 28 basis points below the 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October.

The 15-year average also rose 14 basis points Thursday, landing at 6.54%. Like 30-year rates, that marks the average's highest point since November 9, and is less than a half percentage point under October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile held steady for a second day Thursday. Marking time at 6.15%, the Jumbo 30-year average too is at its highest level since early November, and compared to October's 12-year high of 6.27%, is only an eighth of a point lower.

Refinancing rates moved a little less dramatically than new purchase rates Thursday for 30-year and 15-year loans, with the 30-year refi average adding just five basis points and the 15-year refi average, seven points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the Jumbo 30-year refi average marked time for a second day. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 29 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.