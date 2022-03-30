National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average saw a dip of two points Tuesday, lowering it to 5.11%. But it's still up more than a quarter of a point over the last four days, and more than a full point over the past three weeks. The average is in its highest territory since November 2018.

The 15-year average has also ascended dramatically this month, but sat still Monday and dipped two points Tuesday. Rates on 15-year mortgages currently average 4.22%, which is its priciest range since December 2018.



Jumbo 30-year rates held steady for a second day Tuesday, after bumping up 12 basis points to 4.60% on Friday. Though still below the peak experienced at the outset of the pandemic, the Jumbo average is at a high not seen since June 2020.

All three averages have skyrocketed over the last seven months, taking them far above the lows notched last summer when a major dip dramatically sank rates. The 30-year average is currently an eye-popping 2.22 percentage points more expensive than the August low point, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 2.01 and 1.54, respectively.

Refinance rates moved similarly Tuesday, with the 30-year refi average shedding two points, the 15-year average three points, and Jumbo 30-year rates remaining flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 10 points more expensive than new purchase loans.