Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 30, 2023: Rates Inch Higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage average continued to remain relatively flat for a second day, increasing a mere two basis points. At 6.82%, the 30-year rate is still considerably lower than the 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October 2022 but it has risen considerably since February when the rate was as low as 6.11%.

Rates on 15-year fixed rate loans edged up only slight again yesterday as well, increasing another 3 basis points to 6.05%. The 15-year average has tacked on 30 basis points this week, though, and stands at a full 82 basis points above its 5.23% low point reached in February.

The Jumbo 30-year average did increase 13 basis points yesterday, breaking a five day consecutive streak of being unchanged but remains 37 basis points less than October's 12-year high average of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates were relatively flat on Wednesday, with the exception of a 13 point increase in the Jumbo 30-year refi rates and upward movement in adjustable mortgage refi rates for 10/6 and 5/6 ARM terms. The cost of a 30-year fixed rate refi stands at 25 basis points more expensive relative to the purchase rate of the same term.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.