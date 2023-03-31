Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 31, 2023: Rates Dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reversed course Thursday, dipping slightly to 6.77%. The flagship rate remains considerably lower than the 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October but it has risen notably since last month when the rate was as low as 6.11%.

Rates on 15-year fixed-rate home loans eased slightly yesterday as well, dropping 4 basis points to 6.01%. The 15-year average has tacked on 26 basis points in the past week, though, 78 basis points above its 5.23% low point reached last month.

The jumbo 30-year mortgage rate average decreased 13 basis points yesterday, erasing the 13 basis point jump experienced on Wednesday. It returned to being a half percent cheaper than October's 12-year-high average of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates decreased in similar amounts as those for purchase rates, also showing a 13-point decrease in the jumbo 30-year refi rates, offsetting the same magnitude of increase seen on Wednesday. The cost of a 30-year fixed-rate refinance stands at 25 basis points more expensive relative to the 30-year fixed purchase rate.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.