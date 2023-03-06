Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 6, 2023: Rates Dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages sank 19 basis points Friday, taking the average down to 7.11%. Given the surge seen through from early February to early March, the flagship average is elevated a full percentage higher than the five-month low of 6.11% set just over a month ago. Compared to the 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October, the current average is 47 basis points cheaper.

Rates on 15-year loans also gave up ground Friday, but by a lesser seven basis points. Now at 6.47%, the 15-year average is still near its most expensive level since early November, and is only 56 basis points under October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile held steady for a third day Thursday. Marking time at 6.15%, the Jumbo 30-year average is holding at its highest level since early November, and compared to October's 12-year high of 6.27%, is only an eighth of a point lower.

Refinancing rates moved almost identically to new purchase rates Friday, with the 30-year refi average declining 20 basis points, the 15-year refi average losing eight points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates again remaining flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 28 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.