Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 7, 2023: Rates Move Lower

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Adding to a 19 basis point drop Friday, the 30-year mortgage average shaved off another seven points Monday, declining to 7.04%. It's the lowest mark in a week, but is still far above the five-month low of 6.11% set as recently as early February. On the flip side, the average is more than a half percentage point below the 20-year peak of 7.58% reached in October.

The 15-year average also dropped Monday, by a bolder 12 basis points. Now averaging 6.35%, 15-year rates still sit near their most expensive level since early November, but are also about two-thirds of a percentage points cheaper than October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

The Jumbo 30-year average meanwhile held steady for a fourth day Monday. Marching in place at 6.15%, Jumbo 30-year rates are holding at their highest level since early November, and compared to October's 12-year high of 6.27%, are only an eighth of a point lower.

Monday's refinancing rates showed a little less movement than new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average dipping just three basis points and the 15-year refi average, just eight points, while Jumbo 30-year refi rates again remained flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 32 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.