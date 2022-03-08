National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

For a month now, the flagship 30-year average has bounced around above the 4% threshold, ranging up to a peak of 4.28% on Feb. 23. After ending last week at 4.05%, Monday saw the average climb back up by nine basis points, to 4.14%. In any case, the recent rate range is the highest registered since spring 2019.

Rates on 15-year loans rose similarly Monday, by eight points to 3.38%. Like 30-year rates, today's 15-year average is roughly an eighth of a point below its recent multi-year high of 3.49%.



Jumbo 30-year rates climbed a more modest four points Monday, clocking in at 3.84%. The Jumbo average has generally shown less dramatic movements this year than the 30-year and 15-year averages, but has still added more than a third of a percentage point over its 2021 high.

All three mortgage types have become much pricier since a major August dip sank rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.25 percentage points more expensive than the August valley, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.17 and 0.78, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Monday for 30-year and 15-year refi loans, with each average adding a tenth of a point, while the Jumbo 30-year refi average remained flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 14 points more expensive than new purchase loans.