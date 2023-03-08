Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 8, 2023: Rates Inch Up

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages added back five basis points Tuesday, boosting the average to 7.09% and keeping rates in a lower range after hitting 7.30% last week. Still, current rates are almost a full percentage point more expensive than the five-month low of 6.11% registered just over a month ago. Compared to October, however, the current average is about a half percentage point cheaper than the 20-year peak of 7.58%.

The 15-year loan average also added five basis points Tuesday, climbing to 6.40%. Rates on 15-year loans are sitting near their highest level since early November, but are also almost two-thirds of a percentage point below October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

For a fifth consecutive day, the Jumbo 30-year average marked time at 6.15%. Jumbo 30-year rates are holding at their highest mark since early November, and compared to October's 12-year high of 6.27%, are a minor eighth of a point lower.

Refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates Tuesday. The 30-year refi average rose five basis points and the 15-year refi average tacked on three points, while Jumbo 30-year refi rates again remained flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 33 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.