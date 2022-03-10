National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates bolted upwards again Tuesday, with the flagship 30-year average jumping 15 basis points to 4.29%. That takes it above its recent peak of 4.28%, clocked on Feb. 23, and to its highest level since May 2019.

Meanwhile, rates on 15-year loans climbed a tenth of a point, hitting 3.48% Tuesday. That leaves the average just a point shy of its recent multi-year high of 3.49%.



Jumbo 30-year rates showed a lesser increase Tuesday, though still an ascent of eight basis points to 3.92%. The Jumbo average has generally shown less movement this year than the 30-year and 15-year averages, but has still added 45 points point over its 2021 high.

All three mortgage types have become much pricier since a major August dip sank rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.40 percentage points more expensive than the August trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.27 and 0.86, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved somewhat similarly Tuesday, with the 30-year, 15-year, and Jumbo 30-year refi averages all up about an eighth of a percentage point. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently up to 17 points more expensive than new purchase loans.