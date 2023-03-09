Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - March 9, 2023: Rates Rise

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Wednesday's 30-year average added another 11 basis points following a five-point gain the day before, raising the average to 7.20%. That's after notching 7.30% last week. Current rates are 1.09 percentage points more expensive than the five-month low of 6.11% registered just over a month ago. But compared to October's 20-year peak of 7.58%, rates are still about a third of a percentage point cheaper.

Rates on 15-year loans also increased Wednesday, though by a lesser six basis points. Now at 6.46%, the 15-year average is near its highest level since early November, but are still sitting almost six-tenths of a percentage point under October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

The Jumbo 30-year average meanwhile is stuck at 6.15%, having held there for six consecutive days now. Jumbo 30-year rates are at their highest mark since early November, and compared to October's 12-year high of 6.27%, are just an eighth of a point lower.

Wednesday's refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average adding five basis points and the 15-year refi average climbing six points, while Jumbo 30-year refi rates again remained flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 27 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.