Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 1, 2023: Rates Dip

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average shed 6 basis points Friday, ending the week at 6.89%. The flagship average has been bobbing around mostly under 7% for the last six weeks, and continues to move within a range bounded by February's five-month low of 6.11% and an October 20-year high of 7.58%.

Friday's 15-year average was similarly down, giving up 5 basis points to rest at 6.14%. The 15-year average also continues to move about in a range between a five-month low of 5.23% registered in February and a 15-year peak of 7.03% reached in October.

The jumbo 30-year average, along with all other jumbo averages, marked time Friday. Ending the week at 6.02%, the jumbo 30-year average is 25 basis points below its October 12-year-high of 6.27%.

The 30-year refinancing average dropped much more precipitously than new purchase rates Friday, sinking a notable 18 basis points, while the 15-year refi average subtracted a minor 5 points and the jumbo 30-year refi average held steady. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 37 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.