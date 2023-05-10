Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 10, 2023: Rates Continue Higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages climbed again Tuesday, accumulating a 16-basis-point gain over the last four market days. The latest addition of six basis points takes the flagship average to 6.99%, its highest level in almost three weeks. That puts it well above the five-month low of 6.11% registered in February, but still considerably cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Tuesday's 15-year average moved almost identically, rising six basis points to extend a four-day ascent that's taken the average to a three-week high. Now reading 6.22%, the 15-year average is about a percentage point above a February five-month low of 5.23%, but still well under the 15-year high of 7.03% reached in October.

After jumping Monday to match a 12-year high last seen in October, jumbo 30-year rates held steady Tuesday. The current average is 6.27%, and averages on other jumbo products also held firm Tuesday.

Refinancing averages moved much more dramatically for 30-year loans Tuesday, with the 30-year refi average spiking 20 basis points to 7.48%. The refi average for 15-year loans moved similarly to its new purchase counterpart, gaining four basis points, while the jumbo 30-year refi average marked time. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates jumped to 49 basis points Tuesday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.