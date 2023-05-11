Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 11, 2023: Rates Ease

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Wednesday's 30-year mortgage average subtracted half of what it added over the previous four days. Dipping eight basis points, the flagship average has backed away from the 7% threshold and is down to 6.91%. That's still well above the five-month low of 6.11% registered in February, but much cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans moved similarly Wednesday, declining nine basis points to 6.13%. The current 15-year average is at the exact midpoint between its February five-month low of 5.23% and its 15-year high of 7.03% reached in October.

After two days of matching a 12-year high of 6.27%, which was last seen in October, jumbo 30-year rates dropped back an eighth of a point to 6.15% Wednesday. While jumbo ARM averages also gave up about an eighth of a point, the jumbo 15-year fixed rate average was flat.

Wednesday's 30-year refinancing average again moved more dramatically than for new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average sinking 19 basis points. The 15-year refi average moved down just six basis points and the jumbo 30-year refi average, an eighth of a point. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates dropped to 38 basis points Wednesday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.