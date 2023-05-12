Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 12, 2023: Rates Drop Again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans dipped again Thursday, declining another nine basis points after losing eight points the previous day. The flagship average has been hovering in an upper-6% range for almost a month, minus one day in mid-April when it breached 7%. The current average of 6.82% sits roughly midway between February's five-month low point of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Meanwhile, the 15-year average dropped dramatically Thursday. Sinking 24 basis points to 5.89%, the 15-year average is down to its lowest level in four weeks. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average has been moving in territory bounded by a February five-month low, of 5.23%, and an October peak, a 15-year high of 7.03%.

After jumping to match a 12-year high of 6.27% for two days earlier this week, jumbo 30-year rates gave up ground for a second day. The jumbo 30-year average dropped 13 basis points to rest at 6.02%.

Refinancing rates moved notably downward as well Thursday. The 30-year refi average sank 18 basis points, the 15-year refi average plunged 22 basis points, and jumbo 30-year refi rates dipped an eighth of a point. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates further narrowed to 29 basis points Thursday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.