Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 12, 2023: Rates Drop Again

Averages for every fixed-rate mortgage type dropped for a second day Thursday, with the 15-year average giving up almost a quarter point to sink to a four-week low. The only gainer of the day was the 10/6 ARM average, while the two jumbo ARM averages held steady.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|6.82%
|7.11%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|6.88%
|7.32%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.02%
|6.02%
|15-Year Fixed
|5.89%
|6.11%
|5/6 ARM
|6.75%
|7.03%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Rates on 30-year loans dipped again Thursday, declining another nine basis points after losing eight points the previous day. The flagship average has been hovering in an upper-6% range for almost a month, minus one day in mid-April when it breached 7%. The current average of 6.82% sits roughly midway between February's five-month low point of 6.11% and October's 20-year high of 7.58%.
Meanwhile, the 15-year average dropped dramatically Thursday. Sinking 24 basis points to 5.89%, the 15-year average is down to its lowest level in four weeks. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average has been moving in territory bounded by a February five-month low, of 5.23%, and an October peak, a 15-year high of 7.03%.
After jumping to match a 12-year high of 6.27% for two days earlier this week, jumbo 30-year rates gave up ground for a second day. The jumbo 30-year average dropped 13 basis points to rest at 6.02%.
Refinancing rates moved notably downward as well Thursday. The 30-year refi average sank 18 basis points, the 15-year refi average plunged 22 basis points, and jumbo 30-year refi rates dipped an eighth of a point. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates further narrowed to 29 basis points Thursday.
After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or they may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|6.82%
|- 0.09
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|6.88%
|- 0.04
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|6.72%
|- 0.17
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.02%
|- 0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|6.49%
|- 0.18
|15-Year Fixed
|5.89%
|- 0.24
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.15%
|- 0.12
|10-Year Fixed
|5.88%
|- 0.18
|10/6 ARM
|6.87%
|+ 0.09
|7/6 ARM
|6.58%
|- 0.11
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.08%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|6.75%
|- 0.09
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.19%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|7.11%
|- 0.18
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|7.32%
|- 0.09
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|7.35%
|- 0.05
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|6.02%
|- 0.13
|20-Year Fixed
|6.95%
|- 0.13
|15-Year Fixed
|6.11%
|- 0.22
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|6.15%
|- 0.12
|10-Year Fixed
|6.05%
|- 0.18
|10/6 ARM
|7.02%
|- 0.19
|7/6 ARM
|6.99%
|- 0.15
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|6.19%
|No Change
|5/6 ARM
|7.03%
|No Change
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|6.19%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, in addition to individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between mortgage lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors had kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of 2021. In particular, the Federal Reserve had been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures. This bond-buying policy (and not the more publicized federal funds rate) is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
But starting in November 2021, the Fed began tapering its bond purchases downward, making sizable reductions each month until reaching net-zero in March 2022.
The Fed's rate and policy committee, called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meets every six to eight weeks. The next scheduled meeting will conclude on June 14.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700–760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700–760.
