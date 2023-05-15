Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 15, 2023: Rates Waver

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average inched just slightly higher Friday, tacking on a minor three basis points to register at 6.85%. The flagship average has been bobbing in the high 6% range for about a month, though it broke through the 7% threshold for one day in mid-April. The current average remains approximately midway between a February five-month valley of 6.11% and an October 20-year peak of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans rose a bit more substantially Friday, after hitting a four-week low on Thursday. Rising seven basis points, the 15-year average is now 5.96%, and like 30-year rates, the average has occupied a range that's bounded by a February five-month low, of 5.23%, and October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

Jumbo 30-year rates jumped 13 basis points Friday, raising the average to 6.15%. Last week, the average matched a 12-year high of 6.27% for two days. Averages for jumbo 15-year, 7/6 ARM, and 5/6 ARM loans, meanwhile, held steady.

Friday's refinancing rates moved a bit more boldly than new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average added 10 basis points, the 15-year refi average climbed 12 basis points, and like its new purchase counterpart, the jumbo 30-year refi average rose an eighth of a point. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates further narrowed to 36 basis points Thursday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.