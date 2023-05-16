Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 16, 2023: Rates Jump

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average climbed 11 basis points Monday, returning to territory just under the 7% threshold. Now at 6.96%, the flagship average has been vacillating in a narrow range below 7% for about four weeks, after breaking through on April 19 to 7.03%. Monday's average resides between a February five-month valley of 6.11% and an October 20-year peak of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans, meanwhile, jumped more dramatically Monday, returning to 6% territory. Rising 21 basis points to 6.17%, the 15-year average continues to move in a range bounded by a February five-month low of 5.23% and October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

Monday's jumbo 30-year rates climbed another 12 basis points, after a 13-basis-point increase the day before. That's enough to take the average back up to the 12-year high of 6.27%. Averages for jumbo 15-year, 7/6 ARM, and 5/6 ARM loans were also up about an eighth of a percentage point Monday,

Most refinancing rate averages also moved by double digits Monday. The 30-year refi average jumped 15 basis points, the 15-year refi average climbed a more modest 11 basis points, and the jumbo 30-year refi average rose an eighth of a point. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 40 basis points Thursday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.