Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 18, 2023: Rates Mostly Flat

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average rose for a fourth day Wednesday, for a cumulative gain of 18 basis points. Though yesterday's increase was for a minor two basis points, it was enough to push the flagship average back above 7% for the first time in four weeks. Rates on 30-year loans continue to reside in a range under the 20-year high of 7.58% seen in October but above a five-month low of 6.11% registered in February.

Rates on 15-year mortgages were flat Wednesday, with the average holding at 6.25%. Fifteen-year rates are also at their highest level in a month. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average continues to move in a space between a February valley of 5.23% and an October peak of 7.03%.

Rate averages for every jumbo loan type marched in place Wednesday. Holding at 6.27%, the current jumbo 30-year average matches its highest point in nearly 13 years, though it has revisited that level several times this month.

Refinancing rates moved mostly in step with their new purchase counterparts. The 30-year refi average crept three basis points higher, the 15-year refi average subtracted a point, and all jumbo refi averages were flat for a second day. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 42 basis points Tuesday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's 2022 mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.