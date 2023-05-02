Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 2, 2023: Rates Mostly Steady

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages were relatively flat Monday, with the flagship average tacking on a single basis point. Currently averaging 6.90%, 30-year rates have been moving within upper 6% territory for most of the last six weeks. Last October, 30-year rates hit a 20-year high of 7.58%, but in February sank to a five-month low of 6.11%. They've since remained within that range.

The 15-year rate average Monday added back the 5 basis points it subtracted Tuesday, returning to 6.19%. Rates on 15-year loans also remain bounded by a February low point and an October peak, with those bookends being 5.23% and 7.03%, respectively. The October reading was the average's highest mark in 15 years.

All jumbo rate averages remained unchanged for a second day Monday. Holding at 6.02%, the jumbo 30-year average is just 25 basis points under an October peak of 6.27%, which was a 12-year high.

Monday's refinancing averages moved in close alignment with new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average adding a single basis point, the 15-year refi average gaining 4 points, and jumbo 30-year refi rates again remaining flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 37 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.