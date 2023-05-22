Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 22, 2023: Rates Up Again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year fixed mortgages continued to climb Friday, tacking on another 6 basis points to what is now a six-day ascent that's added 33 basis points to the flagship average. At 7.15%, the 30-year average is at its highest point since March 9, when it hit 7.25%. Rates on 30-year home loans continue to move in a range well above the five-month low of 6.11% enjoyed in February but are still sitting considerably below the 20-year high of 7.58% seen in October.

Thursday's 15-year rates moved in lockstep with the 30-year rates. An identical 6-point increase brought the 15-year average to its highest reading since March 9 as well. Now up to 6.39%, the 15-year mortgage rate average continues to move in a space between a February valley of 5.23% and an October 15-year peak of 7.03%.

Jumbo mortgage rates didn't budge Friday, however. Rates for the jumbo 30-year, 15-year, 7/6 ARM and 5/6 ARM idled, with the jumbo 30-year at 6.27% for a fifth consecutive day. That rate matches its highest point in nearly 13 years, though it has registered at that level several times this month.

Refinancing rates saw movement in both directions, with the 30-year average refinance rate dipping 2 basis points and the 15-year adding 7 basis points. There is now an unusually large gap of a half a percentage point between the 30-year new purchase and refi averages. The jumbo 30-year refi average had no change for a fourth day.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average had shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the June peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.