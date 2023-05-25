Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 25, 2023: Rates Falter

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year fixed mortgages fell on Wednesday, with a 9 basis points decrease ending the continuous growth it experienced over the past eight business days. At 7.36%, this is still the second-highest rate it's reached since mid-November; however, this drop bumped the rate below the 6-month high of 7.45% it hit yesterday. Since the 30-year rate began to climb on May 12, it's increased by 54 basis points. Despite Wednesday's drop, rates on 30-year home loans continue to move in a range well above the five-month low of 6.11% enjoyed in February but are now just a little over a fifth of a percentage point below the 20-year high of 7.58% seen in October.

Wednesday's average 15-year rate also moved lower, though just by 2 basis points. Now at 6.44%, the 15-year mortgage rate average continues to move in a space between a February valley of 5.23% and an October 15-year peak of 7.03%. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate didn't change for the eighth day in a row, still remaining at 6.27%. Likewise, rates for the jumbo 15-year, the jumbo 7/6 ARM, and the jumbo 5/6 ARM all experienced no change from the day prior.

Refinancing rates experienced largely modest movements in both directions, with the 30-year average refinance rate falling by 4 basis points to a rate of 7.65%, and the 15-year rate losing just 1 basis point from the day prior, bringing the rate down to 6.62%. The gap between the 30-year new purchase and refinance mortgage rate averages is now 29 basis points. The jumbo 30-year refi average neither rose nor fell, holding steady alongside its jumbo 30-year new purchase rate of 6.27% yet again.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the June peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.