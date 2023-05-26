Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 26, 2023: Rates Surge Again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After hitting reverse for one day, rates on 30-year fixed mortgages were back on the rise Thursday with another big jump. Spiking an additional 17 basis points, the 30-year average has surged 71 basis points in the past two weeks. Now up to 7.53%, that's just 5 basis points below the peak notched last October, which was the highest level for 30-year rates in 20 years.

Rates on 15-year loans have climbed very similarly. Rising 19 basis points Thursday, the 15-year average has skyrocketed almost a quarter percentage point since May 11, registering now at 6.63%. Unlike 30-year rates, however, the 15-year average is sitting more comfortably below its October peak, which was a 15-year high of 7.03%.

For an eighth consecutive day, the 30-year jumbo average held firm at 6.27%. That matches its highest point in almost 13 years. The only jumbo average to show movement Thursday was for 7/6 ARMs, which declined an eighth of a percentage point on average.

Refinancing rates moved less dramatically Thursday than their new purchase counterparts. The 30-year refi average added just 6 basis points, while the 15-year refi average gained 12 points. Jumbo 30-year refi rates again marched in place. With Thursday's spike in 30-year new purchase rates and a lesser gain for refi rates, the gap between those averages has narrowed to 18 basis points.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the June peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.