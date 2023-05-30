Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 30, 2023: Rates Hit New High

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year fixed mortgages have risen every day but one since May 12, with another eighth of a point climb Friday. Surging 83 basis points over the last two weeks, the 30-year average is now 7.65%, having blown past last October's peak of 7.58%. That average was estimated to be the highest reading since 2002.

It's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than Friday's, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009. On Thursday morning, Freddie Mac will release its new average, which may provide context about how historic the current levels are. However, Freddie Mac's average is a weekly calculation spanning five day's worth of rate activity, so it can vary significantly from our more precise daily averages.

Rates on 15-year loans climbed more modestly Friday, adding 7 basis points to reach an average of 6.70%. Though the 15-year average has also soared the last two weeks, it remains well below its October peak, which was a 15-year high of 7.03%.

After holding for eight consecutive days, the 30-year jumbo average finally showed movement, rising 12 basis points to reach a new peak of 6.39%. Historical data on jumbo 30-year rates is even less available from past years than for standard 30-year loans. But we can estimate that the current jumbo rates are the highest reading since at least 2009, making the current average at least a 14-year peak.

Friday's refinancing rates moved even more dramatically for 30-year refi loans, jumping 29 basis points to touch the 8.00% threshold. The most recent high had been 7.99% in October. Refi rates on 15-year and jumbo 30-year loans moved similarly to their new purchase counterparts, rising 7 and 12 basis points, respectively. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 35 basis points.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the June peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.