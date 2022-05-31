National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

For a fourth consecutive day, 30-year rates were down, shedding another two basis points Friday. The current average of 5.23% is at its lowest point since April 4, as well as more than half a percentage point below the 13-year peak of 5.76% that it notched on May 2.

Meanwhile, most other rates moved up or remained steady Friday. The 15-year average climbed four basis points to reach at 4.38%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates registered their highest level since 2009 in early May. But Thursday's average now sits far below that 5.16% high.



Jumbo 30-year rates were flat Friday, holding at 4.57%. Unlike conventional 30-year and 15-year rates, this year's Jumbo 30-year peak never surpassed the April 2020 spike it experienced early in the pandemic.

Until early May, all three averages had skyrocketed since last summer, when a major dip dramatically sank rates. At its peak this year, the 30-year average had risen an eye-popping 2.87 percentage points above its August 2021 low point of 2.89%.

Even given the recent pullback, 30-year rates are still 2.34 percentage points higher than last summer's trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are 2.17 and 1.51 percentage points higher, respectively.

Refinance rates moved very similarly Friday, with the 30-year refi average losing a single point, the 15-year average gaining three points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates marching in place. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently eight to 42 points more expensive than new purchase loans.