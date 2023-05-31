Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 31, 2023: Rates Sink

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average dropped almost three-tenths of a point Tuesday, lowering significantly after hitting what was estimated to be a 20-year high before the holiday weekend. Rates on 30-year loans had been on a fast-and-furious rise since May 12, climbing 83 basis points across two weeks and ultimately reaching 7.65% Friday. Tuesday's average is back down to 7.37%, which erases the two previous days' increases.

Tuesday's 15-year mortgage average dropped as well, but more modestly. Subtracting 9 basis points, the 15-year average is down to 6.61%. Though 15-year rates had also soared for two weeks, the average still sits well under its October peak, which was a 15-year high of 7.03%.

The jumbo 30-year average marched in place Tuesday, but that comes after rising Friday to a new peak of 6.39%. Since published historical data on jumbo 30-year rates is not available prior to 2009, it's unknown what the previous high-water mark was. But the current jumbo 30-year average is the highest reading in at least 14 years.

Refinancing rates moved generally in line with new purchase rates Tuesday. While the 30-year refi average dropped a less dramatic 18 basis points, the 15-year refi average dropped 9 basis points and the jumbo 30-year refi average held still, both matching the moves of their new purchase counterparts. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 45 basis points.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the June peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

It's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than Friday's, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009. On Thursday, Freddie Mac will release its new average, which may provide context about how historic the current levels are. However, Freddie Mac's average is a weekly calculation spanning five day's worth of rate activity, so it can vary significantly from our more precise daily averages.