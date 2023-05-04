Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 4, 2023: Rates Drop

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages saw their biggest one-day decline in almost three weeks, shaving 13 basis points off the average Wednesday to land at 6.81%. It's the lowest level we've seen for the flagship average since April 14. This past February, 30-year rates hit a five-month low of 6.11%, but that was after notching a 20-year high of 7.58% in October.

The 15-year rate average dropped more precipitously, sinking a full quarter point Wednesday to 5.96%. It's the first time the average has dipped below 6% since April 13. Rates on 15-year loans saw their recent low point also in February, with a 5.23% reading, as well as a 15-year peak in October, when the average surged to 7.03%.

The jumbo 30-year average held its ground for a fourth day, at 6.02%. That's just 25 basis points below an October peak of 6.27%, which was a 12-year high. The Jumbo 5/6 ARM was also flat Wednesday, while other jumbo averages moved downward.

Refinancing averages moved similarly to new purchase rates, though the 30-year refi average declined by a bolder 21 basis point increment, while the 15-year refi average moved less, at 14 basis points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the jumbo 30-year refi average again held steady. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 27 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.