Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 5, 2023: Rates Mixed

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thirty-year mortgage rates tacked on a minor two basis points Thursday, raising the flagship average to 6.83% APY. That's still close to its lowest point of the last three weeks. Rates on 30-year loans continue to bob around between the five-month low of 6.11% that they registered in February and the 20-year high of 7.58% they reached last October.

Thursday's 15-year rate average also moved just slightly up, gaining three basis points to touch 5.99%. The last two averages are the first time reading under 6% since the middle of April. Like their 30-year siblings, rates on 15-year loans saw a recent low point in February, with a five-month low average of 5.23%, as well as a 15-year peak in October, when the average skyrocketed to 7.03%.

For a fifth market day, the jumbo 30-year average marked time, at 6.02%. That's just a quarter percentage point below an October peak of 6.27%, which was a 12-year high. The Jumbo 5/6 ARM was also flat Thursday, while other jumbo averages moved up about an eighth of a percentage point.

Thursday's refinancing averages moved generally in line with the new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average added three basis points and the 15-year refi average, just one point. Like new purchase loans, the jumbo 30-year refi average was flat once again. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 28 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.