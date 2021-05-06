Average rates for the most popular mortgage types showed only minor variations yesterday, with the exception of 30-year FHA averages falling a tenth of a point. Overall, rates are down slightly from a week ago.

Macroeconomic factors have kept the mortgage market relatively steady over the last two weeks. Among those factors are the Federal Reserve’s April 28 guidance to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to continue buying government-backed mortgages at their current volume. Though there had been speculation about whether the Fed would recommend pulling back on mortgage buying, it instead announced staying the course.

Current Rates for Popular Mortgage Types

Today's national averages hovered close to yesterday's readings across most mortgage products. Rates on 30-year fixed conventional loans and 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) each rose a single basis point, while the 15-year fixed rate average rose two points to 2.40%. FHA 30-year loans showed the most movement among common product types, with averages dropping a tenth of a point to 2.90%.

As is typical, refinancing rates were roughly 15 to 20 basis points higher than new purchase fixed-rate loans, while the margin on 5/1 ARM refinancing loans was closer to half of a percentage point.