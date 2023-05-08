Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 8, 2023: Rates Rise

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages added five basis points Friday, bumping the flagship average up to 6.88% APY. Rates on 30-year loans continue to waver in a range between a February five-month low of 6.11% and an October 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans moved up as well, rising eight basis points to take the average back above 6%. Now at 6.07%, the 15-year average has been bounded since February between a five-month low of 5.23% that month and an October 15-year peak of 7.03%.

After holding steady for five days, the jumbo 30-year average finally showed movement. Climbing 13 basis points, the average is up to 6.15%, its highest reading in almost two months. The rise also takes the average within just an eighth of a percentage point of its October peak of 6.27%, which was a 12-year high.

Refinancing averages were up 13 basis points Friday for both 30-year standard and 30-year jumbo loans, while the 15-year refi average added just five basis points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 36 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.