Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 9, 2023: Rates Climb

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average rose for a third day, though the modest increases sum to a minor eighth of a percentage point. Adding five basis points Monday, the flagship average is now up to 6.93%, continuing in a range between a February five-month low of 6.11% and an October 20-year high of 7.58%.

Monday's 15-year average climbed a stronger nine basis points to land at 6.16%. The 15-year average is roughly midway between a five-month low of 5.23% in February and a 15-year high of 7.03% in October.

Adding on to a 13-basis-point increase Friday, jumbo 30-year rates tacked on another 12 basis points Monday. The cumulative quarter-point rise has returned the jumbo 30-year average to 6.27%, a 12-year high last seen in October.

Monday's refinancing averages saw similar gains: the 30-year refi average added four basis points, the 15-year refi average climbed six points, and the jumbo 30-year refi average jumped 12 basis points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 35 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.