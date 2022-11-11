Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 11, 2022: Rates plunge

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

On the heels of Thursday's release of better-than-expected inflation data for the month of October, all of the financial markets moved in extreme fashion. For mortgage rates, that translated into an astounding plunge of 46 basis points for the 30-year loan average, which now sits at 6.87%. It's the first time since the early days of October that the average has come in under 7%, and it now sits almost three-quarters of a point below the recent 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year average moved an identical 46 basis points lower Thursday. Now down to 6.20%, the 15-year average has taken almost seven-eighths of a point off its peak last month of 7.03%, which was its highest level since 2002.

Jumbo 30-year rates, meanwhile, showed less drama. Dropping just an eighth of a point to 6.02%, the current average is just a quarter percentage point below its recent 12-year low of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates sank similarly Thursday vs. new purchase rates, shedding 61 basis points for the 30-year refi average and 40 basis points for the 15-year average, while Jumbo 30-year refi rates declined a similar eighth of a point. The current cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is up to 68 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall has dramatically outdone the summer peak, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points above the June high.