National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.23% 3.33% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.10% 3.37% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.41% 3.58% 15-Year Fixed 2.52% 2.62% 5/1 ARM 2.66% 3.21%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates rose for a second day Friday, bringing the 30-year average up seven more basis points to 3.23%. It's a reversal of the decidedly downward trend of the previous two-plus weeks, which saw the 30-year rate sink to its lowest average since mid-September.

In comparison to the major rate dip registered in early August, when the 30-year average dropped to 2.89%, current rates are now a third of a percentage point higher.

Rates on 15-year and Jumbo 30-year loans also climbed significantly Friday. The 15-year average gained eight basis points to 2.52%, which is just eight points below its YTD high, while the Jumbo 30-year average moved upwards a bold 11 basis points, to 3.41%, or just five points below its highest rate of the year.

Compared to their early August valleys, the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are currently 31 and 35 basis points higher, respectively.

Refinance rates showed similar increases Friday, with the major fixed-rate refinance averages climbing eight to 10 basis points. Rates to refinance 30-year and 15-year loans are currently priced 10 to 17 basis points higher than new purchase rates.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.