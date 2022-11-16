Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 16, 2022: Rates dip further

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average dropped further below 7% Tuesday, subtracting 11 basis points to rest at 6.74%. It's the lowest level for the flagship product since September 22, and is 84 basis points under the 20-year high of 7.58% notched in mid-October.

Tuesday's rates on 15-year loans inched just slightly down. Dipping four basis points to 6.19%, the 15-year average has also erased 84 basis point from its October peak. The 7.03% reading last month was its highest level since 2007.

The Jumbo 30-year average also declined Tuesday, dropping an eighth of a percentage point to move below 6% for the first time since early October. Its current average of 5.90% sits a little more than a third of a point below its recent 12-year high of 6.27%.

Downward movement was seen among refinancing rates as well Tuesday, though the 30-year refi average edged only two basis points lower. Rates on 15-year refi loans gave up a bolder 17 points while the Jumbo 30-year refi average lost 12 points. The current cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is up to 55 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall has dramatically outdone the summer peak, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points above the June high.