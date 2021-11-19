National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.25% 3.37% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.15% 3.40% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.41% 3.56% 15-Year Fixed 2.55% 2.64% 5/1 ARM 2.46% 3.02%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Averages for most mortgage rates dipped or remained flat Thursday, combining with a similar decline on Wednesday. The 30-year average shed two basis point to 3.25%, while the 15-year average held steady and the Jumbo 30-year rate lost a single point.

From Thursday of last week until Tuesday, rates had seen a sharp rise, reclaiming higher ground after a previous two-week descent sank the 30-year average to 3.11%, its lowest point since September 22. But the last two days' downward pressure has paused the ascent.



The 30-year average is currently nine basis points below its highest level of 2021, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year rates are each five points below their YTD highs.

At the other end of the spectrum, all three averages are more than a third of a percentage point higher than in early August, when a major rate dip dropped averages to five-month lows.

Refinance rates moved similarly Thursday, with the 30-year and 15-year averages losing a point and the Jumbo 30-year refinance rate shedding three. Rates to refinance 30-year and 15-year loans are currently priced 9 to 15 basis points higher than new purchase rates.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.