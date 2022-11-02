Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 2, 2022: Rates dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans are wavering up and down, after coming down substantially from their highest level since 2002. The flagship 30-year average declined nine basis points Tuesday, landing at 7.18%. That's notably below the 7.58% peak they hit just ten days ago.

The 15-year average was similarly down Tuesday, losing ten basis points to drop to 6.63%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average is roughly four-tenths of a point below its recent peak, which at 7.03% was its highest level since 2007.

The story was similar for Jumbo 30-year rates, which gave up 13 basis points Tuesday. Now at 6.02%, the Jumbo 30-year average is a quarter point under its 12-year peak of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates for 30-year and Jumbo 30-year loans moved similarly Tuesday compared to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average dropping eight basis points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average, 12 points. The 15-year refi average meanwhile declined a single basis point. The current cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is up to 39 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall is dramatically outdoing the summer peak, with the 30-year average having reached 1.2 percentage points above June's high.