National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.20% 3.30% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.01% 3.23% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.34% 3.52% 15-Year Fixed 2.51% 2.60% 5/1 ARM 2.43% 2.92%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates saw a sizable dip Friday, extending two previous days of inching downward. The flagship 30-year average shed a full five basis points to 3.20%, while the 15-year average dropped four points, and the Jumbo 30-year rate, a bold seven points.

Over a five-day period ending last Tuesday, rates had seen a sharp rise, with the 30-year average rising 17 basis points. But the second half of last week has erased about half of that climb.



The 30-year average is currently 14 points below its highest level of 2021, while 15-year and Jumbo 30-year rates are nine and 12 points below their YTD highs, respectively.

At the other end of the spectrum, all three averages are roughly a quarter of a percentage point higher than in early August, when a major rate dip dropped averages to five-month lows.

Refinance rates moved similarly Thursday, with the 30-year average losing seven points. Rates to refinance 30-year and 15-year loans are currently priced 9 to 18 basis points higher than new purchase rates.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.