Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 23, 2022: Rates steady

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After spending almost two weeks in the upper 6% range, 30-year loan rates are again knocking on the 7% door. Dipping just a basis point Tuesday after Monday jumping up an eighth of a percentage point, the average is currently 6.97%. Though still elevated, 30-year rates are more than six-tenths of a point cheaper than the 20-year high of 7.58% recorded in mid-October.

Rates on 15-year mortgages meanwhile dipped almost a tenth of a point Tuesday. Subtracting nine basis points, the 15-year average is down to 6.21% and more than eight-tenths of a percentage point below last month's peak of 7.03%, which was the highest 15-year average since 2007.

For its part, the Jumbo 30-year average remained flat for a third day Monday, holding at 5.90%. The Jumbo average is 37 basis points under the 6.27% reading of late October, which was its most expensive level in 12 years.

Refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates Tuesday, with the 30-year refi average showing a nominal gain of two basis points while the 15-year average declined nine basis points and Jumbo 30-year refi rates again held steady. The current cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is up to 43 basis points more expensive than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall has dramatically outdone the summer peak, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points above the June high.