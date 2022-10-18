Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 18, 2022: Rates hold

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans are essentially holding in lower territory, with only a minor upward move Monday. The average had recorded a new high-water mark on Thursday, but then precipitously dropped the following day. The 30-year average is now at 7.27% vs. Thursday's 7.55% reading.

The 15-year average also was steady Monday, remaining flat at 6.77%. That leaves it about an eighth of a percentage point below its 14-year high of 6.89%.

The story was different for Jumbo 30-year rates Monday. They added 13 basis points to revisit last week's peak average of 6.15%, which is its highest level since 2010.

Refinancing rates for 30-year and 15-year loans climbed a bit more Monday than their new purchase counterparts, with the 30-year refi average adding five basis points and the 15-year, seven points, while the Jumbo 30-year refi average moved up by the same 13-point increment as new purchase loans. Monday's cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan was up to 40 points higher than new purchase rates.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average hitting a mid-June peak almost 3.5 percentage points above its August 2021 floor of 2.89%. But September's 16-day surge dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average spiking 1.27 percentage points to reach 1.04 percentage points above June's peak.