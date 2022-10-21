Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 21, 2022: Rates climb again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Though the 30-year average dipped from last week's 20-year peak of 7.55%, dropping as far as 7.22% this past Tuesday, the flagship average has since roared back. Adding another seven basis points yesterday after a quarter-point surge Wednesday, the average is now back to 7.54%.

Rates on 15-year loans are also soundly up, climbing another tenth of a point Thursday to break through the 7% threshold. Registering at 7.03%, the 15-year average has recorded its most expensive level since 2007.

The recent story is similar for Jumbo 30-year rates, which have climbed an eighth of a percentage point two days in a row. The average is now up to 6.27%, a level not seen since June 2010.

Refinancing rates on 30-year loans climbed a more dramatic 15 basis points, while the Jumbo 30-year refi average climbed an eighth of a percentage point like new purchase rates. Meanwhile, the 15-year refi average actually declined, but by a minor three basis points. Thursday's cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan was up to 50 points higher than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in summer 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year, with the 30-year average hitting a mid-June peak almost 3.5 percentage points above its August 2021 floor of 2.89%. But September's two-week surge dramatically outdid this summer's high, with the 30-year average spiking 1.27 percentage points to reach 1.04 percentage points higher than June's peak.