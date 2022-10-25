Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 25, 2022: Rates drop back

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Over the past month, 30-year rates have seesawed dramatically, including hitting four peaks that each represented the average's highest mark since 2002. Friday saw the most expensive of those when the average rose to 7.58%. But this week is starting with rates back on the retreat. The 30-year average dropped 16 basis points Monday, lowering to 7.42%.

The 15-year average also dipped Monday, but by a more modest six basis points. Now at 6.93%, the 15-year average is sitting a tenth of a point below its 15-year high of 7.03%, which was registered Thursday.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile remained flat for a second day. But their current 6.27% average is their highest mark in more than 12 years.

Monday's refinancing rates moved similar to their new purchase counterparts for 30-year and Jumbo 30-year loans, with the 30-year average shedding a bold 19 basis points while the Jumbo 30-year refi average held relatively steady. The 15-year refi average, however, dropped almost two-tenths of a point Monday. The current cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is up to 37 basis points higher than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% had taken the average almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 floor of 2.89%. But the surge this fall is dramatically outdoing this summer's high, with the 30-year average having reached 1.2 percentage points above the June peak.