Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 26, 2022: Rates dip further

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After Friday notching its fourth 20-year peak in about a month's time, the 30-year average has been falling so far this week. Shedding another 17 basis points Tuesday to land at 7.25%, the average has given up a full third of a point since Friday's reading of 7.58%, its most expensive level since 2002.

Rates on 15-year loans declined by a more modest five basis points Tuesday, taking the 15-year average down to 6.88%. Last week the average had recorded a 15-year high of 7.03%.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile remained flat for a third consecutive day. But their current 6.27% average is their highest mark since 2010.

Refinancing rates moved a bit more significantly than new purchase rates Tuesday, with the 30-year refi average shedding more than a quarter of a percentage point and the 15-year refi average dropping a tenth of a point, while Jumbo 30-year rates held close to steady. The current cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is up to 36 basis points higher than new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall is dramatically outdoing the summer peak, with the 30-year average having reached 1.2 percentage points above June's high.