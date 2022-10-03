Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 3, 2022: Rates hover

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

For a third day Friday, the 30-year average hovered around 7%. Though still historically elevated, it's a notable improvement from the 7.42% peak registered Tuesday, which has been estimated as a 20-year daily high. (Only weekly readings, not daily averages, are available prior to 2008.)

Across 16 days ending September 27, the 30-year average surged an astonishing 1.27 percentage points. Even after the month-end decline, rates concluded September sitting almost a full point higher than August's month-end average (7.00% vs. 6.04%).

Rates on 15-year loans have dropped less significantly since their Tuesday peak of 6.66%; Friday's reading was down seven basis points to 6.52%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates had climbed more than a full percentage point in mid-September to notch their highest peak since at least 2008.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile marked time for a second day Friday, holding at 5.90%. Though not quite as historically elevated as the standard 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates had Tuesday reached their most expensive point since 2010, averaging 6.02%.

Refi rates on 30-year loans were also down Friday, giving up nine basis points, while the Jumbo 30-year refi average remained flat. Refi rates on 15-year loans moved slightly the other way, tacking on a minor two basis points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 43 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average notching a mid-June peak almost 3.5 percentage points higher than its August 2021 valley of 2.89%. But the September surge easily outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing 1.04 percentage points above June's high-water mark.