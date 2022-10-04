Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 4, 2022: Rates dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After registering an estimated 20-year high of 7.42% last Tuesday and then hovering around 7% for the next three days, 30-year mortgage rates took another step downward to start October. The 30-year average shed nine basis points Monday to land at 6.91%.

Rates on 15-year loans meanwhile inched up Monday, though by a minor two basis points to 6.54%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates had climbed more than a full percentage point in mid-September, notching a peak of 6.66% that is the average's highest reading since at least 2008.

For their part, Jumbo 30-year rates remained flat for a third day Monday, holding at 5.90%. Though not quite as historically elevated as the standard 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates had Tuesday reached their most expensive point since 2010, averaging 6.02%.

Monday's refinancing rates on 30-year and Jumbo 30-year loans moved similarly Monday to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average dropping 10 basis points and Jumbo 30-year refi rates marching in place. The average on 15-year refi loans also declined, giving up seven basis points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 33 points higher than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average hitting a mid-June peak almost 3.5 percentage points higher than its August 2021 valley of 2.89%. But September's surge dramatically outdid the summer record, with the 30-year average spiking 1.27 percentage points over just 16 days to peak 1.04 percentage points above June's high-water mark.