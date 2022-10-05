Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 5, 2022: Rates recede

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages took another step downward Tuesday, accumulating a three-day decline. The 30-year average ended September right at 7.00%, after hitting 7.42% just three days earlier. Tuesday's drop of 10 basis points has now lowered the 30-year average to 6.81%.

The 15-year average moved more dramatically lower Tuesday, shedding a full quarter percentage point to land at 6.29%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates had climbed more than a full percentage point in mid-September, last Tuesday notching a peak of 6.66% that is the average's highest reading since at least 2008.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile gave up about an eighth of a point, reducing the average to 5.77%. Though not quite as historically elevated as the standard 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates had last week reached their most expensive point since 2010, at 6.02%.

Refinancing rates for 30-year loans declined more than new purchase rates Tuesday, subtracting 16 basis points, while Jumbo 30-year loans moved about the same, giving up an eighth of a point. But compared to Tuesday's big drop in 15-year new purchase rates, the 15-year refi average held steady. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently one to 57 points higher than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average hitting a mid-June peak almost 3.5 percentage points above its August 2021 floor of 2.89%. But September's surge dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average spiking 1.27 percentage points over just 16 days to reach 1.04 percentage points higher than June's peak.