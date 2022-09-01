Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 1, 2022: Rates steady

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After easing lower Tuesday, 30-year mortgage rates remained mostly steady Wednesday, tacking on a single basis point to land at 6.04%. The average started the week at a higher 6.19%, its most expensive level in two and a half months, and not far below the 14-year high of 6.38% reached on June 14.

Rates on 15-year loans gained slightly more Wednesday. Climbing three basis points, the 15-year average is now at 5.37%. That's just barely under the 5.41% mark reached in mid-June, which is when this average also hit its highest point since 2008.

Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates jumped an eighth of a percentage point Wednesday, returning to where they started the week. Now at 5.27%, the Jumbo 30-year average is at a 10-week high.

Refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly Wednesday, though the 30-year refi average dipped three basis points. The 15-year refi average added six points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average climbed 12 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 47 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.