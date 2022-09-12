Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 12, 2022: Rates decline

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages took another step back Friday, lowering the average by five basis points to 6.15%. Though rates had jumped mid-week to flirt with the 14-year high of 6.38% notched in June, the 30-year average ultimately ended the week almost exactly where it started.

The 15-year average also dipped Friday, shedding three basis points to land at 5.45%. Earlier this month, the 15-year average surged to 5.62%, its highest level since 2008.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile remained flat Friday. At 5.27%, the Jumbo 30-year average is about an eighth of a point below its most expensive level since the middle of June, which was 5.40%.

Refinancing rates moved roughly the same Friday, with the 30-year refi average dropping seven basis points, the 15-year refi average dipping five points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates holding steady. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 48 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.