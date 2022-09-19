Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 16, 2022: Rates steady

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages held mostly steady again Thursday, remaining elevated near the peak they notched Tuesday, when the latest inflation news pushed mortgage rates to new highs. Subtracting just a single basis point, the flagship average is now 6.40%. Before this week, a 6.38% peak in mid-June peak was the highest average since 2008.

The 15-year average meanwhile added a basis point Thursday, edging up to 5.80%. This too is a 14-year high, having surpassed the 5.62% reading from mid-June's surge.

Jumbo 30-year rates also held, marking time for a second day at 5.52%. The current Jumbo 30-year average is just a point under June's 5.53% peak.

Refinancing rates for 30-year and Jumbo 30-year loans moved in step Thursday with new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average sinking just two basis points and the Jumbo 30-year refi remaining flat. The 15-year refi average, however, gained a dramatic 12 basis points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 31 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by almost 3.5 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%. The current 30-year average is two basis points above June's high.